1 of 4 college students killed in Malibu crash laid to rest in Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of four Pepperdine University students who were killed in a crash in California will be laid to rest in Atlanta today.

The wreck happened around 8:30 p.m., last Tuesday on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Investigators told KABC-TV that the 22-year-old driver Fraser Bohm was driving westbound when he lost control, hitting at least three parked vehicles, which then crashed into a group of women.

“Subsequently, those vehicles hit four female adults standing on the side of the roadway near the parked vehicles,” Lost Hills Sheriff’s Capt. Jennifer Seetoo told KABC-TV. “The four females were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Pepperdine University identified the students killed in the crash as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, all seniors at the university’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts. They were also sorority sisters, KABC-TV reports.

Williams is from Atlanta and graduated from St. Pius X Catholic School. She is being remembered at a celebration of life Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

The community has set up a GoFundMe to help Williams’ mother. It was set up by the hospital where her mother has been a long-time employee.

“Deslyn’s mother is a long-time Hospital employee, and this GoFundMe is our way of reaching out and wrapping our arms around her and her family during this unthinkable tragedy that no parent should ever have to endure,” hospital officials wrote on GoFundMe. “Your donations will go directly to Deslyn’s mother to be used in whatever way she deems appropriate and necessary.”

You can donate HERE.

