'Shaq-A-Claus' spreads holiday cheer, surprises metro Atlanta students

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta students got a surprise visit from Shaq this week. Shaquille O'Neal stopped by Eagle’s Landing Middle School in Henry County.
The former basketball star congratulated members of the school’s National Junior Beta Club on a recent recognition, said school district spokesman JD Hardin.
Shaq also gave out some backpacks, held a brief pep rally and spoke to the students about making good life choices, Hardin said.
Last year, Shaq, who reportedly bought a home in Henry County a couple years ago, visited one of the district’s schools as part of his “Shaq-A-Claus” celebration. Hardin said Friday's visit appeared to be just a surprise visit and not part of that event.
On Friday, Shaq tweeted thanks to all of his partners for their support of his 2018 Christmas project.
DeKalb school officials posted on social media that Shaq also brought “some joy” to students at Kelley Lake Elementary School.
Thank you @SHAQ for bringing some joy to our students at Kelley Lake Elementary today! https://t.co/tsnAzvuTIY— DeKalb Schools, GA (@DeKalbSchools) December 7, 2018
Another successful Shaq-A-Claus is in the books! 🎅— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 7, 2018
.@SHAQ spread some holiday cheer with the students and faculty of Kelley Lake Elementary School! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/OEvrFQMZt9
