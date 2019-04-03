'His body was just dumped there,' family of man found dead on dirt road says

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The daughter of a man found dead by a postal worker is pleading for anyone who knows anything about her father's death to come forward.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke to the daughter of Mark Barnes Wednesday afternoon.
A postal worker found his body on Chattahoochee Drive, which is deep into a wooded area with a long, winding one-lane dirt road.
News Chopper 2 was above the scene Monday afternoon where you could see a postal truck parked near where 55-year-old Mark Barnes was found.
“What has this done to your family?” Jones asked Mark Barnes’ daughter, Mariah Barnes.
“My siblings really don't want to talk about it. I mean I’ve been crying about it,” Barnes said. “That's what's so puzzling that somebody would just leave his body there.”
Barnes said her father lived in Birmingham but came to Douglasville to visit. She thinks someone knows who killed her father.
Police said Mark Barnes was shot multiple times. They are investigating who shot him and why.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim's family.
