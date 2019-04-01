  • Man found dead by postal worker shot multiple times

    Police in the City of South Fulton are investigating a murder after a body was found on a dirt road.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned a postal worker discovered the man dead on Chattahoochee Drive off Campbellton Road. The body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

    A photo taken from NewsChopper 2 reporter Jason Durden shows multilple police cars along the dirt road.

