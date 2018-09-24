0 'Go Long For Luke' fundraiser benefits young adults with autism

ATLANTA - A local mother is using her struggle to help young people with autism become more independent.

Channel 2 Action News was at the “Go Long For Luke” flag football tournament Saturday.

The fundraiser -- held at Chastain Park in Buckhead -- was the idea of Luke’s twin sister and their friends. They came up with the idea a few years ago.

Luke’s mother, Sandi Greenfield, got emotional while talking about efforts to establish group homes that help young adults with autism.

“Unfortunately, when kids like my son age out of the school system, I’m sorry, there’s nowhere for them to go,” Greenfield said.

CLICK HERE for more information from the official “Go Long For Luke” website.

WHAT IS AUTISM?

(Information below is from AutismSpeaks.org)

Autism -- which affects an estimated 1 in 59 children -- refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.

There isn’t just one autism but many subtypes, and each person with autism can have unique strengths and challenges. A combination of genetic and environmental factors influences the development of autism.

Autism often is accompanied by medical issues such as:

Gastrointestinal (GI) disorders

Seizures

Sleep disturbances

Many people with autism also have sensory issues. These can include aversions to certain sights, sounds and other sensations.

Autism’s hallmark signs usually appear by age 2 to 3. Often, it can be diagnosed as early as 18 months. Some associated development delays can appear even earlier.

