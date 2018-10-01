'Avengers' actor Anthony Mackie holds own against Atlanta Falcons fan

ATLANTA - “Avengers” actor Anthony Mackie, best known for his portrayal of Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was blasted Sunday for wearing his New Orleans Saints jersey to an Atlanta Falcons game.
“When you’re in Atlanta, I don’t care if you’re a celebrity or on the ‘Avengers,’ you ain’t welcome,” the fan is heard screaming. “Rise up, baby!"
Comicbook.com shared video of incident, uploaded to YouTube after the Sept. 23 game. For what it’s worth, the Saints won 43-37 in overtime.
But Mackie kept his cool as the insults continued, repeatedly telling the fan that his father “raised you to be better than this.”
Nothing like some (seemingly) well-meaning trash talk.
Mackie recently starred in Atlanta-filmed “Avengers: Infinity War” and will bring the action to the untitled fourth installment.
“Avengers 4” is currently undergoing reshoots and will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.
“The current rumor is that it will be called 'Avengers: End Game', but we might not get confirmation of that until the end of 2018,” Digital Spy recently reported.
