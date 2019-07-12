LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - A gas station in metro Atlanta sold a $3.6 million lottery ticket on Thursday – and the winner still hasn’t come forward.
The Jumbo Bucks Lotto jackpot ticket was bought at JP Lee Road, a Marathon gas station on Lee Road in Lithia Springs.
Winning numbers from the lotto drawing were 9-10-21-25-38-45.
Jumbo Bucks Lotto is a draw game available exclusively in Georgia. The game combines a classic lotto draw game with an instant-win component. The next drawing on July 15 has a jackpot of an estimated $1 million.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
