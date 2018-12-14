ATLANTA - Someone in metro Atlanta is a new millionaire!
One winning ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 12 Powerball drawing was sold in DeKalb County.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix on Flakes Mill Road in Decatur.
In addition, two winning tickets worth $50,000 each were sold in McDonough and Ranger. The tickets were purchased at BP on Keys Ferry St. in McDonough and Owens Grocery on Highway 411 NE in Ranger.
The winning numbers for the Dec. 12 drawing were 4-9-21-29-64 and the Powerball was 26.
Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.Powerball winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
Remember, you can watch every Powerball drawing LIVE on Channel 2 right before the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11!
Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $246 million.
The Powerball jackpot began growing Oct. 31 and has rolled 13 times.
Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $246 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $145 million.
POWERBALL FAST FACTS
- Draw Date: Saturday
- Estimated Jackpot Amount: $246 million
- Annuity Amount: Jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments
- Cash Option Amount: Approximately $145 million
- Cost to Play: $2 per play; additional $1 per play to add the Power Play multiplier
- Drawings: 11 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday LIVE on Channel 2
- Where to Buy: Powerball tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online.
- Overall Odds of Winning Any Prize: Approximately 1:24.87
- Odds of Winning Jackpot Prize: Approximately 1:292 million
- Date Jackpot Began Rolling: Oct. 31, 2018
- Number of Rolls: 13
- Last Winning Jackpot Ticket: Oct. 27 - $750 million (Iowa and New York)
- No. 1 Powerball Jackpot: Jan. 13, 2016 – $1.586 billion jackpot (California, Florida and Tennessee)
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}