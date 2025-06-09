News

List of speed camera zones for Gwinnett county summer schools

Gwinnett police says speed cameras will be activated for summer school.

Here are the times and locations:

  • Anderson-Livsey Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Corley Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Duncan Creek Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Graves Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Jackson Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Starling Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • White Oak Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
  • Lanier Middle School: June 9 to June 27, 9:00am to 3:00pm
  • North Gwinnett Middle School: June 9 to June 27, 9:00am to 3:00pm
  • Richards Middle School: June 9 to June 27, 9:00am to 3:00pm

More information can be found on the School Zone Safety Program at GwinnettCounty.com/SchoolZoneSafety.

