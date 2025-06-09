List of speed camera zones for Gwinnett county summer schools

Gwinnett police says speed cameras will be activated for summer school.
Here are the times and locations:
- Anderson-Livsey Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Corley Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Duncan Creek Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Graves Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Jackson Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Starling Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- White Oak Elementary School: June 9 to June 27, 8:00am to 2:00pm
- Lanier Middle School: June 9 to June 27, 9:00am to 3:00pm
- North Gwinnett Middle School: June 9 to June 27, 9:00am to 3:00pm
- Richards Middle School: June 9 to June 27, 9:00am to 3:00pm
More information can be found on the School Zone Safety Program at GwinnettCounty.com/SchoolZoneSafety.
