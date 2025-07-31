How much house $1 million buys you in Rome

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Rome. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
9 Trimble Way SE, Rome
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 9 Trimble Way SE, Rome on Redfin.com
4 Bridgeview Dr SE, Rome
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,288
- Price per square foot: $300
- See 4 Bridgeview Dr SE, Rome on Redfin.com
4365 Cave Spring Rd SW, Rome
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,800
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 4365 Cave Spring Rd SW, Rome on Redfin.com
202 4th Avenue Ave #5, Rome
- Price: $960,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,863
- Price per square foot: $248
- See 202 4th Avenue Ave #5, Rome on Redfin.com
2 Palmer Dr, Rome
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,420
- Price per square foot: $147
- See 2 Palmer Dr, Rome on Redfin.com
131 Hine Rd SE, Rome
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,975
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 131 Hine Rd SE, Rome on Redfin.com
7 Hogan Ln NW, Rome
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,423
- Price per square foot: $121
- See 7 Hogan Ln NW, Rome on Redfin.com
407 E 3rd St, Rome
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 407 E 3rd St, Rome on Redfin.com
13 Breckenridge Rd SE, Rome
- Price: $879,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,776
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 13 Breckenridge Rd SE, Rome on Redfin.com
20 Pine Valley Rd, Rome
- Price: $874,777
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,115
- Price per square foot: $143
- See 20 Pine Valley Rd, Rome on Redfin.com
8 Irwin Ct NW, Rome
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,163
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 8 Irwin Ct NW, Rome on Redfin.com
4 Irwin Ct NW, Rome
- Price: $845,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,770
- Price per square foot: $177
- See 4 Irwin Ct NW, Rome on Redfin.com
7 Trimble Way SE, Rome
- Price: $840,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 7 Trimble Way SE, Rome on Redfin.com
30 Westover Dr SW, Rome
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,200
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 30 Westover Dr SW, Rome on Redfin.com
109 S Cloudview Rd S, Rome
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 109 S Cloudview Rd S, Rome on Redfin.com
137 Nelson Blvd NW, Rome
- Price: $790,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,554
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 137 Nelson Blvd NW, Rome on Redfin.com
280 Ravenwood Dr, Rome
- Price: $769,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,398
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 280 Ravenwood Dr, Rome on Redfin.com
6 Haley Dr SE, Rome
- Price: $769,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,295
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 6 Haley Dr SE, Rome on Redfin.com
266 Rustic Ridge Rd NE, Rome
- Price: $759,900
- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,938
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 266 Rustic Ridge Rd NE, Rome on Redfin.com
405 Hiram Rd, Rome
- Price: $759,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,250
- Price per square foot: $337
- See 405 Hiram Rd, Rome on Redfin.com
1 Brittany Ln SE, Rome
- Price: $735,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,808
- Price per square foot: $152
- See 1 Brittany Ln SE, Rome on Redfin.com
84 Harris Rd NE, Rome
- Price: $730,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,322
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 84 Harris Rd NE, Rome on Redfin.com
406 Fred Kelly Rd, Rome
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,299
- Price per square foot: $211
- See 406 Fred Kelly Rd, Rome on Redfin.com
101 Vinings Dr, Rome
- Price: $679,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,976
- Price per square foot: $171
- See 101 Vinings Dr, Rome on Redfin.com
6 Hollow Crest Ct SE, Rome
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,751
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 6 Hollow Crest Ct SE, Rome on Redfin.com
1 Huntington Rd SW, Rome
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,227
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 1 Huntington Rd SW, Rome on Redfin.com
21 Everwood Ct SE, Rome
- Price: $674,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,700
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 21 Everwood Ct SE, Rome on Redfin.com
745 Pleasant Valley Rd, Silver Creek
- Price: $670,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,179
- Price per square foot: $160
- See 745 Pleasant Valley Rd, Silver Creek on Redfin.com
25 Everwood Ct SE, Rome
- Price: $659,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,524
- Price per square foot: $261
- See 25 Everwood Ct SE, Rome on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.