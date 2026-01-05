How gas prices have changed in Hinesville in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Hinesville-Fort Stewart, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.
Hinesville by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.60
--- Georgia average: $2.65
- Week change: -$0.05 (-2.0%)
- Year change: -$0.29 (-10.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.47 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.52
- Week change: +$0.10 (+2.9%)
- Year change: +$0.06 (+1.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.52 (6/19/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#3. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.58
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.96
