How gas prices have changed in Gainesville, Georgia in the last week

While prices at the pump are lower than they were at this time last year, fuel costs are still up by about 10 cents per gallon compared to this time last month, per AAA data. The national average gas price sits at $3.16, with states in the South seeing the lowest prices in the nation. At $2.69 per gallon, Mississippi currently has the lowest average fuel price, while California has the highest at $4.80.

While President Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on imposing 25% tariffs for Canadian and Mexican imports earlier this month, concerns about the economic effects of potential tariffs remain. GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan predicts that tariffs on Canada could have the largest impact on gas prices in the Northeast, Great Lakes, Midwest, and Rocky Mountain regions.

"Trump's new trade war has already triggered retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating tensions," De Haan said in a statement earlier this month. "While, on paper, tariffs on Canadian energy could have a significant impact on fuel prices, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offsetting the effects of tariffs."

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Gainesville, GA metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of February 13.

Gainesville, Georgia by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.92

--- Georgia average: $2.96

- Week change: -$0.00 (-0.1%)

- Year change: -$0.13 (-4.3%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.63

- Week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

- Year change: -$0.38 (-9.5%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.51 (6/11/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.20

#2. Santa Rosa, CA: $5.17

#3. San Rafael, CA: $5.16

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.58

#2. Tyler, TX: $2.61

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.61

This story features writing by Tim Bruns and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 371 metros.

