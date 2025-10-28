The highest-value homes in Gainesville, Georgia

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Gainesville, Georgia's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 3263 Tanners Mill Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507

- Approximate home value: $6,229,703

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 7,440

#2. 3501 Keith Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Approximate home value: $5,251,739

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 13,114

#3. Jesse Jewell Pkwy, Gainesville, GA 30507

- Approximate home value: $5,176,526

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: not available

#4. Mt Vernon Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Approximate home value: $4,169,075

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#5. 4030 Mount Vernon Rd, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Approximate home value: $4,086,845

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 10,492

#6. 5608 Azelia Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Approximate home value: $4,073,776

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3

- Square feet: 3,341

#7. 5340 Point South Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Approximate home value: $4,054,647

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 8,124

#8. 4633 Shoreline Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Approximate home value: $3,959,389

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 12,869

#9. 5364 Point South Dr, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Approximate home value: $3,691,378

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 7,310

#10. 801 Crest Park Pt, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Approximate home value: $3,594,416

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 94,313

#11. 241 Normandy Cir, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Approximate home value: $3,537,840

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,386

#12. 5534 Mainsail Way, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Approximate home value: $3,520,202

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 5,503

#13. 3466 Keith Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504

- Approximate home value: $3,422,135

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 4,582

#14. 2951 Pointe Dr, Gainesville, GA 30506

- Approximate home value: $3,355,223

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,698

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.