The highest-value homes in Albany, Georgia

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Albany, Georgia's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 4562 Lacosta Dr, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $1,906,753

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 7.5

- Square feet: 18,783

#2. 801 Old Pretoria Rd, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $1,062,611

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 7,552

#3. Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $1,027,202

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 1.5

- Square feet: 1,176

#4. 702 Tallahassee Rd, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $979,391

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 4,714

#5. 1806 Groves Ln, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $963,631

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 6,303

#6. 644 Wadsworth Ave, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $921,734

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 7,383

#7. 1024 Spring Hill Dr, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $890,102

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 5,646

#8. 204 Byron Plantation Rd, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $889,110

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 4,935

#9. 714 River Chase Ln, Albany, GA 31701

- Approximate home value: $878,903

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 3.5

- Square feet: 6,413

#10. 4538 Lacosta Dr, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $876,642

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 7,365

#11. 3702 Hidden Hill Ct, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $844,757

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 8,065

#12. 5225 Gillionville Rd, Albany, GA 31721

- Approximate home value: $825,962

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 6,030

#13. 2325 Pineridge Ln, Albany, GA 31707

- Approximate home value: $819,662

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 6,963

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

