Gwinnett man chased through neighborhood for telling couple to slow down

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County couple is behind bars after police say they chased a man through his neighborhood for telling them to slow down near a school bus stop, just hours after the girlfriend was released from jail on unrelated charges.

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It happened Monday morning on Amberwood Drive near Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County police say a man in his 50s, on his morning walk, asked the driver of a passing car to slow down because children were waiting for the school bus.

“He felt in fear because the way they were going, it was going down towards a cul-de-sac,” Cpl. Angela Carter with the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The driver and his passenger got out and confronted the man, according to arrest warrants. When he walked away, police say the couple got back in their car and followed him for 19 minutes. He recorded much of the encounter on his cell phone and cut through a neighbor’s yard to reach Lawrenceville Highway before calling police.

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Officers arrested 29-year-old Jose Perez Navarro and 31-year-old Yanima Garibay and charged both with simple assault. A search of the car turned up five Xanax bars in Perez Navarro’s wallet, according to the warrant, and he is now charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives learned Perez Navarro had picked Garibay up from the Gwinnett County Jail that same morning. She had been arrested the day before on drug charges and five days earlier on a charge of criminal property damage.

Anyone who observes speeding in their neighborhood is urged to avoid confrontations to avoid an escalating situation.

“People don’t handle criticism very well sometimes, and they don’t want to be told what to do,” Cpl. Carter said.

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