You can submit nominations for 2027 Places in Peril

ATLANTA — Georgia Trust is looking for nominations for its 2027 Places in Peril.

The list seeks to highlight those properties throughout the state of historic, archaeological or cultural importance that are in jeopardy of being lost.

These places may face “demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy,” the trust said.

Sites on this list are nominated by the public. You can nominate a place online.

Georgia Trust says since the start of this list, of the more than 200 sites across the state, more than 95% still standing.

Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 1. The Places in Peril list will be publicly announced in February 2027.

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