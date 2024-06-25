Woman accused of kidnapping 3 children, including 6-month old in south GA

LANIER COUNTY, Ga. — A Valdosta woman is facing charges in connection to a child abduction case.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., Lanier County deputies responded to a call about a stolen car.

The woman who reported the stolen car told deputies that her three children, including 6-month A’Marile Johnson, were missing along with the stolen car since the night before.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the woman believed, Monika Yvette Bradley, age 41, of Valdosta, was the person who had taken them.

Around 7:30 p.m., LCSO contacted the GBI for assistance. Soon after, Lanier deputies said they received a call from Valdosta police that they believed they found two of the children.

The GBI said two of the children were found at the Valdosta location, but investigators learned that Bradley still had Johnson with her. The GBI initiated a Levi’s Call (Georgia’s AMBER ALERT) for Johnson.

Levi's Call (GA’s #AMBERAlert) issued for 6 month-old A’Marile Johnson Black on behalf of the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. pic.twitter.com/xHQbiDA5so — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 23, 2024

Around midnight, Bradley’s car was found at a motel in Valdosta. Johnson was also found at the motel with Bradley.

The GBI arrested and charged Bradley with three counts of kidnapping.

Authorities did not say if the woman and victims knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office at 229-482-3545 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

