Wayward, pregnant goat rescued from side of Georgia interstate by deputy

HARALSAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Haralson County deputy had to escort a pregnant goat from the side of the interstate Thursday.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said Mason Bell, a deputy with the Crime Suppression Unit, stopped when he saw the very pregnant goat walking the side of the interstate.

Bodycam video shows the deputy interacting with the goat, including taking a hold of the horns.

“As you can tell from the video, the goat was not very happy, but we are happy to report that she was safely taken off I-20 and turned over to the animal shelter,” the sheriff’s office said.

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