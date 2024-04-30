WATCH: GA deputy saves 18-month-old locked in vehicle

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is being praised for his quick action in saving an 18-month-old accidentally locked inside a truck.

The Candler County Sheriff’s Office shared the moment Deputy Paine jumped into action to save the baby.

Side-by-side body camera footage shows Paine grabbing his equipment to quickly unlock the truck.

The sheriff’s office said this was only Paine’s fourth day on the job. Authorities said the child and mother were both uninjured.

Although most agencies have discontinued unlocking vehicles for various reasons, CCSO said they will continue to do it.

This year, Candler County has responded to 174 calls to unlock vehicles.

