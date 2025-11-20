VIDEO: Suspect leaps into Georgia river after high-speed chase on I-75

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase took a dramatic turn when a suspect leapt into a Georgia river to evade capture.

Authorities said it all began when Bibb County Cpl. Toni Lewis tried to conduct a traffic stop on a suspect involved in a domestic disturbance at the Red Carpet Inn on Riverside Drive.

The suspect, driving a Lincoln, sped away, leading deputies on a chase onto Interstate 75.

The BCSO said after exiting the interstate, the suspect abandoned his car.

Dashcam video shows the moment the suspect jumped into the Ocmulgee River. He was last seen on a thermal device exiting the water and running into the nearby woods.

Bibb County officials said, despite a search by deputies, the suspect was not found in the wooded area.

Authorities are in the process of securing warrants for the 32-year-old suspect on charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, obstruction of officers, and reckless driving.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

