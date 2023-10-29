Veteran of Ga. sheriff department fired for spying on fellow colleague running for sheriff

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Captain was fired on Tuesday after an internal investigation showed he violated department policies.

Dale Dillow, the former commander of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, was dismissed for violations including unbecoming and immoral conduct, officials said.

Sheriff Janis Mangum was made aware of allegations in mid-October that someone entered another employee’s locked office without permission.

On October 10, Dillow was caught on video surveillance inside of the office in question. Sheriff Mangum requested a third party outside law enforcement agency to investigate.

Officials say the investigation showed Dillow entering the locked office of Deputy Kevin McCook, the Training Director at the Sheriff’s Office, while McCook went to an agency event on October 10.

McCook previously placed a camera in his office after noticing items on his desk were moved around when he was not in his office. Video from the camera showed Dillow entering the office and looking through items on McCook’s desk, opening desk drawers and photographing paperwork.

Both Dillow and McCook announced candidacy for Sheriff in Jackson County.

Through the course of the investigation, Dillow denied his actions were politically motivated and said he was looking through the calendar because he believed McCook was away from the office, while on duty.

Dillow, who had no supervisory authority over McCook, never reported his suspicions to anyone. The Investigation found that McCook had been present at work performing his assigned duties.

Dillow, a 23-year employee of the JCSO, was demoted to the rank of Deputy and placed on administrative leave on October 17, pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation determined Dillow committed no criminal acts but deemed him guilty of policy violations leading to his dismissal.

“It’s difficult for me to make sense of why someone would risk their entire career with this petty and ridiculous conduct,” Sheriff Mangum said. “It tarnishes our profession when even one of our men and women act in such an unprofessional manner. I hold my team to a high standard and there are obvious policy violations that could not go unanswered.”

