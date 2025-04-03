Tybee Island cracking down to make this year’s Orange Crush crime-free

ATLANTA — Police and the community are preparing for this year’s Orange Crush on Tybee Island.

At times, the gathering on Tybee Island in Chatham County has been marred by arrests and violence.

This year, everyone’s taking steps to prevent that.

At times, traffic comes to a halt as HBCU students flood the island for Orange Crush.

In past years, alcohol fueled violence has broken out.

“In response to that, we will have an overwhelming police presence for that weekend,” Tybee Island City Manager Bret Bell said.

This year’s Orange Crush includes a permitted beach party. Promoters met a list of requirements, including hiring sworn officers to provide security.

In addition, Tybee Island is bringing in deputies, officers and troopers from across Georgia.

“Troopers will help us with traffic. Motor carry will maintain emergency lanes so emergency vehicles can move about the island. DNR rangers on beach just like last year,” Tybee Island Police Department Chief Tiffany Hayes said.

There will also be a curfew this year for the 50,000 visitors expected on Tybee Island.

At some point, barricades will go up to block access to residential areas and parking will be limited along Tybee’s main streets.

Orange Crush kicks off Friday, April 18, with the Big Beach Festival on Saturday.

