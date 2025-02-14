Orange Crush is happening this year but with way more restrictions, city says

ATLANTA — The City of Tybee Island is laying out new rules for the annual Orange Crush spring break event.

Orange Crush is the unofficial spring break beach party for Historically Black Colleges and Universities students in the South. It started in 1988 by students at Savannah State University, the Savannah Morning News reported.

Two years ago, Georgia law enforcement said they were overwhelmed by multiple car crashes and a shooting on Highway 80 as thousands made their way to Orange Crush on Tybee Island.

Sometime during the event, a mother and daughter, who haven’t been identified, were beaten and robbed on the beach by a large group of people. A video captured the assault, prompting police to take to social media for help in identifying everyone involved.

Now, the city is putting restrictions on the event. City Manager Brett Bell said that the city has issued a letter of conditional approval for Orange Crush, the Morning News reports.

“We were extremely blunt with the organizers, that this was going to be a big test,” Bell told the newspaper. “We’re setting out requirements and they’re going to have to meet those.”

According to Bell, the event needs to meet the following conditions:

Hiring 20 Georgia Police Officer-certified security officers and provide the city with their certification numbers

Supplement the ambulance service on the island with a second ambulance with EMTs on board

Take out liability insurance coverage with a policy limit of no less than $1 million naming the city as an additional insured and certificate holder

Provide a sanitation plan

Proposed vendors and information must be provided to the city

Letter of permission from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources must be given for use of a stage on the beach

Bell also said they have negotiated with Orange Crush organizers to make it a one-day event instead a three-day event.

The main day of the festival will be Saturday, April 19. Events are scheduled to end at 8 p.m. City officials told the newspaper that there will still be events on Friday and Sunday, but not on Tybee Island.





