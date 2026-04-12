Texts about ‘outstanding traffic ticket’ are fake, state agency warns

ATLANTA — Don’t be fooled by random texts warning about an “outstanding traffic ticket.” Those aren’t legitimate.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services warned in a social media post about threatening texts that seek to steal your information.

For one thing, the texts claim to be from the State Department of Motor Vehicles. Georgia has no such agency.

The message threatens recipients with license suspension if they don’t pay an “outstanding traffic ticket.”

Georgia DDS warns, “DDS team members will never contact you via text to request money or personal information.”

Drivers can safely verify their status at the DDS website.

Do not link the link or respond to the fake messages, Georgia DDS says

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