String of car break-ins caught on camera in Georgia

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several people connected to a string of car break-ins in the Commerce area.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple vehicles were broken into on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24. Investigators say surveillance video captured the individuals believed to be involved in the incidents.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the people shown in the videos or has information related to the break-ins to come forward.

Tps can be shared with Inv. Pearson by calling 706-387-6054 or via email at wpearson@jacksoncountysheriff.us.

