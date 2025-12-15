Soldier accused in Ft. Stewart shooting referred for general court-martial

ATLANTA — Charges against Sgt. Quornelius S. Radford, accused of shooting and wounding five people at Fort Stewart, Georgia have been referred to a general court-martial.

The U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel in Ft. Belvoir said Radford was referred to the court-martial Friday, and it will be convened at Fort Stewart.

The charges against Radford include two specifications of attempted premeditated murder, four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder, one specification of domestic violence and multiple specifications of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Aug. 6, involving four soldiers and one civilian, who is a former service member. Radford allegedly also shot at another soldier.

The soldiers involved in the incident are assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

Radford is currently in pretrial confinement at the Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston located at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, in collaboration with Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigators, thoroughly evaluated the evidence before referring the charges.

The next step in the legal process is for the case to be assigned to a military judge who will schedule dates for the arraignment, motion hearings, and the trial.

Radford remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the court-martial will determine the outcome of the charges against him.

