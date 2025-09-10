Skunk tests positive for rabies in northeast Georgia

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County Animal Care and Control confirmed a positive rabies case after a skunk tested positive for the virus in Cornelia.

Officials said, the skunk, which was ‘acting aggressively,’ had come into contact with a kitten and a person before being found deceased on Level Grove on Sept. 5. The CDC State Laboratory confirmed the rabies case on Tuesday.

“This is a reminder to check that your pet’s vaccinations are current,” said Madi Nix, Director of Habersham County Animal Care and Control.

This incident marks the third positive rabies case in Habersham County this year.

Residents are urged to vaccinate their pets and avoid contact with wild animals. In addition to vaccinating pets, residents should avoid wildlife and animals they do not know, and seek medical attention if bitten or exposed to saliva from a wild animal.

Habersham County Animal Care and Control advises against allowing pets to roam freely, as they may come into contact with rabid wildlife.

The public is also reminded not to feed or touch wild animals, particularly bats, skunks, raccoons, or foxes, and to contact a veterinarian if a pet is exposed to these animals.

Feeding unmanaged cat colonies is discouraged unless the cats are part of a TNR (trap-neuter-return) program and have been vaccinated for rabies.

