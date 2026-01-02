Shoplifting suspect leads deputies on 102 mph chase across state lines, officials say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A shoplifting investigation turned into a high-speed, multi-county and multi-state police chase Friday, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident began after the Bremen Police Department issued a ‘be on the lookout’ (BOLO) alert for a shoplifting suspect, identified as Marcus Tubbs.

Haralson County deputies later spotted the suspect’s vehicle after it cut deputies off at an intersection.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop, and Tubbs initially pulled over. However, deputies say Tubbs sped away, swerving into a no-passing zone and oncoming traffic.

The chase continued into Tallapossa, where deputies say the suspect reached speeds of 102 miles per hour while weaving through traffic and turning lanes near a Piggly Wiggly. The chase then crossed into Alabama.

Cleburne County deputies deployed stop sticks, flattening one of the vehicle’s front tires. Even then, authorities say the driver continued driving, slowed to about 20 miles per hour as the damaged vehicle approached a hill.

Haralson County deputies and Cleburne County deputies were eventually able to box the vehicle in and bring the chase to an end. Deputies say Tubbs gave multiple names to law enforcement before being arrested by Cleburne County authorities.

Tubbs was arrested on charges in Cleburne County. Authorities say he will later be transferred to the Haralson County Jail, where he is expected to face multiple charges, including felony fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, driving while license is revoked, and giving a false name and date of birth to law enforcement.

