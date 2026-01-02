Outpouring of support gives Cherokee County plant shop time to reconsider closure

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Customers are rallying around a family-owned business in Cherokee County after the owners announced plans to close, showing up in droves to offer support just one day later.

Busy B Plant Supply, a locally owned shop known for its house plants, native plants and perennials, has been struggling under the weight of inflation and other economic challenges. The business is the livelihood for the owners and their six children, and they have been forced to let go of a significant number of employees.

“We are one of the few stores around that carry house plants as well as natives and perennials,” said Brandon Robinson, owner of Busy B Plant Supply.

For longtime customers, the store represents much more than just a place to buy plants.

“I was kind of one of the original customers, and I really just fell in love with this family,” said Ansley Powers, a customer who has supported the business for six and a half years.

Customers say the owners have consistently given back to the community, often in generous ways.

“They are the kindest, most giving people. They do everything for this community. People need a Christmas tree, you’ll get one for free,” Powers said.

Over the past two years, the owners say inflation and rising costs have made it increasingly difficult to stay afloat.

“When you need to afford groceries and things that are not plants, you’re going to stick to those first,” Robinson said.

After announcing the decision to close, the response from the community was immediate.

“Our customers came through in the biggest way possible. We had a line wrapped around the door for two days,” Robinson said.

For customers like Powers, the news of the closure was emotional.

“I did cry. Just because it’s tragic,” she said.

Even now, customers continue to show up, purchasing what remains in the store.

“We have a few trees and shrubs,” Robinson said.

The overwhelming support has left the owners reconsidering their decision to close permanently.

“The amount of overwhelming support has left us with time to consider everything,” Robinson said.

To make matters more challenging, the family is also caring for their six-month-old child, who recently had surgery, adding to the pressure they are facing. The owners say it would take a miracle and major changes to how they operate to remain open, but for now, the community’s support has given them time.

Those who want to help are encouraged to stop by the business.

