Scammers using fake dealership websites to target Georgia farmers, officials warn

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Division is warning Georgia’s agricultural community about sophisticated online scams targeting farmers searching for farm equipment.

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These fraudulent schemes use artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to impersonate legitimate dealerships, instructing victims to wire or electronically transfer funds for equipment that is never delivered.

Multiple reports have prompted this warning, stating that once payment is made, the equipment does not exist or is never delivered and the funds are often unrecoverable.

Investigators have identified that these schemes involve criminals creating highly convincing websites and online advertisements that appear to represent real farm equipment dealerships.

While the dealerships themselves may be legitimate businesses, the scammers use advanced technology to imitate them, crafting deceptive websites, advertisements, emails and communications designed to trick potential buyers.

Victims are typically drawn in by tractors or other agricultural equipment advertised online at attractive prices. After expressing interest, individuals posing as dealership representatives contact them through telephone calls or text messages to complete the purchase.

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Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper stated that the state’s number one industry is vulnerable to criminal activity.

He says Georgia farmers are being targeted by online scammers.

“Unfortunately, our state’s #1 industry is not immune to crime and Georgia farmers are being targeted by online scammers,” Harper said.

He advised, “The safest approach is to personally visit the dealership, put your own eyes on the equipment and complete the purchase in person.”

Harper says that taking these extra steps can prevent significant financial losses, while the department works to hold perpetrators accountable.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture urges farmers and agricultural businesses to exercise caution before purchasing equipment online. Before sending any payment, the department recommends independently locating the official phone number of a dealership and contacting the business directly.

They also advise discussing large online purchases with a financial institution before transferring funds and being extremely cautious of requests to wire money or send electronic payments to unfamiliar accounts.

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Whenever possible, the department suggests traveling to the dealership in person to inspect the equipment and complete the transaction using a cashier’s check or another secure payment method.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture remains committed to protecting Georgia’s farmers, ranchers and agricultural businesses from fraud and criminal activity, as agriculture is the state’s number one industry.

Anyone who believes they have been targeted by one of these scams should immediately contact their financial institution and report the incident to local law enforcement.

Suspected fraud involving agricultural businesses may also be reported to the Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Division.

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