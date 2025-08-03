Savannah bridge temporarily closed after crane strikes it

On Friday, the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah was shut down after a crane boom in the river below the bridge struck it.

The crane struck the bridge at around 3 p.m. Friday.

It was evaluated by engineers and deemed safe to reopen at about 6:27 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Photos released by the Savannah Fire Department showed supports for the bridge scraped up where the crane hit them.

Another crane pulled the fallen crane from the water.

Officials have not released what caused the crane to strike the bridge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group