Rome man accused of shooting victim in face, back of head

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Rome man twice is facing several charges.

According to Rome police, Tynerious Chambers shot Gregory Jackson Jr. on Jan. 25 at the Ashland Park apartment complex off of Broadus Road.

Jackson was shot in the face and the back of the head.

Police said surveillance video showed that as soon as Jackson arrived at the apartment building, Chambers shot him.

Chambers is charged with felony aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

