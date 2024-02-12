Rome man accused of shooting victim in face, back of head

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting a Rome man twice is facing several charges.
According to Rome police, Tynerious Chambers shot Gregory Jackson Jr. on Jan. 25 at the Ashland Park apartment complex off of Broadus Road.
Jackson was shot in the face and the back of the head.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police said surveillance video showed that as soon as Jackson arrived at the apartment building, Chambers shot him.
Chambers is charged with felony aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 armed, masked men robbed Family Dollar store, Atlanta police want to identify them
- SWAT situation ends peacefully following standoff outside home where teen was killed hours earlier
- Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 killing of his child’s mother
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group