Roads reopen near burned-out Floyd County Historic Courthouse. But structure’s future uncertain

ROME, Ga. — In the shadow of the burned-out Floyd County Historic Courthouse Monday, Reene Cardona said it was wonderful to be back in the insurance office.

For safety’s sake, the streets around the building were shut down and stayed that way for several weeks after the March fire.

“Business as usual, back to what it was before the fire,” she told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

The fire raced through the 134-year-old building March 23.

NewsChopper 2 was overhead when the clock tower collapsed.

Engineers have now stabilized the structure, and the roads were reopened.

The county is now working on plans to send in a salvage crew to clear the place out.

“Everything that collapsed is still sitting on the floors. Debris is anywhere from a foot to three-feet thick throughout the building,” county facilities manager Ryan Davis said.

Davis says once that work wraps up, structural engineers will go in to examine the brickwork to see if the old courthouse can be saved.

Cardona says she hopes so.

“I think people are hoping it can be restored, just because it’s such a big piece of Rome and Rome’s history,” she said.

The official cause of the fire has not yet been released.

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