President Trump tweets endorsement in Georgia secretary of state race

ATLANTA - President Donald Trump has tweeted an endorsement in the runoff election for Georgia's top elections official.
Trump posted a pair of tweets Monday praising Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger, who faces former Democratic U.S. Rep. John Barrow in a Dec. 4 runoff for secretary of state.
Trump said Raffensperger is a candidate who "is tough on Crime and Borders" and "will be great for jobs!"
Brad Raffensperger will be a fantastic Secretary of State for Georgia - will work closely with @BrianKempGA. It is really important that you get out and vote for Brad - early voting....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018
....starts today, election is on December 4th. @VoteBradRaff is tough on Crime and Borders, Loves our Military and Vets. He will be great for jobs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2018
The secretary of state oversees elections in Georgia, as well as professional licensing and corporate registration.
The office has no law enforcement function. It was previously held by Republican Gov.-elect Brian Kemp.
Raffensperger finished the Nov. 6 election with 49 percent of the vote, leading Barrow by just 16,278 votes out of 3.8 million cast.
The race requires a runoff because neither candidate surpassed 50 percent.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}