Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for tonight’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to $700 million.
That number will likely increase before the next drawing LIVE on WSBTV Tonight at 11 p.m.
The $700 million jackpot has a cash payout amount of $352.3 million.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
For Monday night’s drawing the jackpot was $685 million.
It has been more than two months since someone won the jackpot.
One lucky Georgia winner did win $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing.
According to officials, that winning ticket was purchased in Hephzibah on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ga. murder suspect caught during traffic stop over broken brake light
- 66-year-old dies after ATV accident in Kennesaw, Cobb police say
- Here are some of the Georgia license plates that were rejected in 2023
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group