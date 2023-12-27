Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for tonight’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to $700 million.

That number will likely increase before the next drawing LIVE on WSBTV Tonight at 11 p.m.

The $700 million jackpot has a cash payout amount of $352.3 million.

For Monday night’s drawing the jackpot was $685 million.

It has been more than two months since someone won the jackpot.

One lucky Georgia winner did win $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

According to officials, that winning ticket was purchased in Hephzibah on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

