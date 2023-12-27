Georgia

Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for tonight’s drawing

By WSBTV.com News Staff
No winners matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The drawing on Monday which happens to be Christmas will be worth an estimated $638 million.

Powerball: Jackpot rises to $700 million

The Powerball jackpot for tonight’s drawing has increased to $700 million.

That number will likely increase before the next drawing LIVE on WSBTV Tonight at 11 p.m.

The $700 million jackpot has a cash payout amount of $352.3 million.

For Monday night’s drawing the jackpot was $685 million.

It has been more than two months since someone won the jackpot.

One lucky Georgia winner did win $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

According to officials, that winning ticket was purchased in Hephzibah on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

