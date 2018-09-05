Police: Teen stabbed to death by boyfriend in 'crime of passion'

DECATUR, Ga. - Police say a teen stabbed his on-again, off-again girlfriend to death in a "crime of passion."
According to our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com, 17-year-old India Chapman was stabbed eight times Friday in what arrest warrants say was a "crime of passion" by 18-year-old Sincere Brown.
DeKalb County police said Brown also attempted to hide Chapman's death. Investigators said Chapman's body was later discovered by one of Brown's relatives near a home in the 5200 block of Biffle Road.
It's unclear what events led officials to term the incident a "crime of passion."
Channel 2 Action News has learned Brown was charged with murder and concealing a death in the slaying.
The two attended North Atlanta High School until April 2017, an Atlanta public schools spokesman confirmed.
It was not immediately clear where, or if, they were enrolled at the time of Friday’s stabbing.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral costs. CLICK HERE for more information.
