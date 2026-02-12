Partial human remains discovered near Georgia church

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after authorities said they recovered what appear to be human remains on Wednesday afternoon.

Monroe County deputies said the discovery was made just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The sheriff’s office said suspected partial human remains were found in a wooded area near St. Paul AME Church, located off Rumble Road.

Monroe County investigators responded to the scene and are actively conducting an investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.

