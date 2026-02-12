Partial human remains discovered near Georgia church

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after authorities said they recovered what appear to be human remains on Wednesday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Monroe County deputies said the discovery was made just after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The sheriff’s office said suspected partial human remains were found in a wooded area near St. Paul AME Church, located off Rumble Road.
Monroe County investigators responded to the scene and are actively conducting an investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Homeowner believes suspect was doing voodoo in house where dog was beheaded
- Former Georgia teacher, coach sentenced to years in prison for sexual contact with student
- After 24 years, DNA breakthrough brings closure in north Georgia murder
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The case remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group