Over 2 dozen animals rescued, 20 more found dead inside Troup County home

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A large-scale animal rescue operation in LaGrange uncovered dozens of neglected animals, including more than 20 dead cats, inside a local home, according to authorities.

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LaGrange police and LaGrange Animal Control responded to reports of animals left unattended for several days. When they arrived, they learned the homeowner had been receiving medical care for an extended period, leaving the animals without proper care.

Over several days, officers rescued more than 25 cats and one dog from the home. All surviving animals were taken to a local shelter, where they are now receiving medical evaluations and treatment.

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While searching the home, more than 20 cats were found dead inside. Due to the property’s condition, code enforcement officials deemed the home uninhabitable. City officials are now working with the homeowner to bring the home back into compliance with local codes.

“The police department’s primary priority in this case was the health and welfare of these animals,” said Sergeant Matt Fowler. “We are grateful that we could step in to provide these pets with the medical attention they so desperately needed.”

Officials have not announced any charges in connection with the case.

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