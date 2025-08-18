Only in Georgia: Truett’s Group Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer 2 exclusive fall treats

Truett’s Group has launched two special fall treats at its 14 Georgia locations, featuring two seasonal treats available starting Monday.

These two fall treats are in addition to the fall menu items that launched Monday and are available at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

Guests at Truett’s Grill, The Dwarf House, Truett’s Luau, Dwarf House and Truett’s Chick-fil-A can enjoy the Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte and Fried Apple Pie, while supplies last.

The Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte offers a blend of cold brew coffee, oat milk and pumpkin spice syrup, topped with cold foam, caramel drizzle and graham cracker crumble.

The Fried Apple Pie is a pastry filled with warm apples and cinnamon.

Truett’s Group restaurants are exclusively located in Georgia in the following cities:

Truett’s Grill : Griffin, McDonough and Morrow.

: Griffin, McDonough and Morrow. The Dwarf House: Hapeville.

Hapeville. Dwarf House : Fayetteville, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Duluth and Riverdale.

: Fayetteville, Forest Park, Jonesboro, Duluth and Riverdale. Truett’s Luau: Fayetteville.

Fayetteville. Truett’s Chick-fil-A: Newnan, Rome, Stockbridge and Woodstock.

More information about each location can be found here.

