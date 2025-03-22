Online behavior leads to arrest of GA man accused of sexual exploitation of children

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A Ware County man was arrested for sexual exploitation of children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

In November 2024, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began looking into 26-year-old Caleb Austin Walker’s online activity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began after the CEACC received a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

This led to a search of Walker’s home and he was later arrested after a joint investigation between the Ware County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI regional office in Douglas.

TRENDING STORIES:

Walker was later booked into the Ware County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group