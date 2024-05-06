North GA man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Ian Alicea Prewett, 30, of Cartersville, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and admitted he had sex with girls under the age of 18 and enticed a child under the age of eight to produce sexually explicit images.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan and other information presented in court, Prewett uploaded sexually explicit images of minors to Instagram between 2020 and 2022.

In May 2023, federal agents identified him as the person who uploaded those images and obtained a search warrant on his home.

During the search they found a cell phone associated with the Instagram accounts that Prewett used to distribute child pornography.

At the time agents served the search warrant, Prewett was awaiting trial in Cobb County for statutory rape, child molestation, and child enticement.

Buchanan said those charges resulted from Prewett chatting with a 14-year-old girl on Instagram, asking her to send him sexually explicit photos of herself, meeting her at her school bus stop, having sex with her, and then dropping her off at her school.

One of his victims was a child under eight years old living in the United Kingdom.

Prewett convinced her to send him pictures and videos of herself performing sexual acts.

He also asked an underage girl from Mobile, Alabama to do the same.

Prewett later traveled to Alabama to meet, photograph, and have sex with the girl.

Sentencing for Prewett is scheduled for September 3, 2024 in Rome, Georgia.

“Prewett preyed upon innocent children by enticing them to send him sexually explicit images and then victimized two minors, including during an out-of-state trip, by sexually assaulting those children,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “This office remains steadfast in our commitment to work with our law enforcement partners to uncover and prosecute child sexual predators attempting to lurk behind the anonymity of the internet.”

