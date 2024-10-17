Newnan woman shot to death in California, suspected gunman found dead behind the wheel

SANTA MONICA, CA — A Newnan woman has died after being shot on Monday in California.

Felicia Hudson, 54, was shot where she worked as Custodial Operations Manager on the campus of Santa Monica College in Santa Monica, California.

Hudson was shot Monday, Oct. 14 and taken to a nearby hospital.

She died from her injuries on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at approximately 5 p.m.

Santa Monica police said the suspect in the shooting, Davon Durell Dean, a custodian at the college, was found by police dead inside his vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound near El Segundo Blvd. and Aviation Blvd on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

No other suspects were involved in the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic loss of our colleague Felicia Hudson, who served the college for nearly three decades with dedication and heart. She took great pride in being a steadfast coworker and leader,” said SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn E. Jeffery. “To Felicia’s family, loved ones and friends, SMC extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers. The college will be conducting a thorough review of this incident. SMC is providing crisis counseling services to employees and students as we grieve our irreplaceable colleague.”

Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting.

