Multi-agency drug bust leads to arrest of 4 in Meriwether County

MERITWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A multi-agency drug bust led to the arrest of four suspects in Meriwether County, officials say.

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents and Deputies, along with West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office (GBI), the Upson County Narcotics Task Force, and members of Harris County Sheriff’s Office (CID) executed search warrants in the 6100 block of White House Parkway in Warm Springs on Wednesday.

Officials say the search warrant of the multiple residences were due to the suspicion of methamphetamines being sold out of the homes. The result of the warrant led to the confiscation of 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 32.5 individual Xanax pills, 31 individual hydrocodone pills, and 8.0 milliliters of liquid morphine.

The drug investigation also resulted in drug related objects including but not limited to: scales, pipes and residue, commonly used in the illegal sale of narcotics located in plain view in both locations, law enforcement officials say.

Four suspects were arrested in the drug bust; Brenda Marsh Fowler, 72, Tara Michelle Staten, 52, Justin Lizama Taitano, 38, and Brandi Dawn Waldrip, 32.

All four suspects are from Warm Springs, GA and have been charged with varying offenses, including violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (V.G.C.S.A.) possession of methamphetamine, trafficking, possession with intent to distribute of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute of a schedule IV drug, possession of drugs not in the original container, obstruction of officers, and violation of probation (felony) and possession with intent to distribute of a schedule II drug, possession with intent to distribute of a schedule, III, IV, V drug, possession of drugs not in the original container.

“All the arrested were transported to the Meriwether County Jail and were charged as stated. Brenda Marsh Fowler has posted a $5,000.00 bond. Tara Michelle Staten, Justin Lizama Taitano, and Brandi Dawn Waldrip are being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond,” Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said.

