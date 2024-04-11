More than $20K worth of drugs seized following 3-month investigation at Ga. home, storage unit

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an investigation led to two arrests and thousands of dollars worth of drugs taken off the street.

On March 28, the GBI along with several law agencies began a three-month investigation at a home in the 4000 block of Post Road in Cleveland, Ga. and a storage unit located in Gainesville, Ga.

Two days later, while conducting a search warrant authorities reportedly found over half a pound of fentanyl, more than 110 grams of crack cocaine, over half an ounce of powder cocaine, numerous prescription pills, and guns.

The street value of the drugs was $23,000.

The GBI has arrested Travis Sims, age 49, of Gainesville, and Derrance Damon, age 43, of Cleveland.

Sims was charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and sale of cocaine. Damon was charged with trafficking of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated.

If you have information related to drug activity, you are asked to call ARDEO at 706-348-7410. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

