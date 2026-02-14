Marijuana, oxycodone found during north Georgia traffic stop, home raid

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in north Georgia arrested two people and discovered illegal and prescription drugs following a traffic stop and home search earlier this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

White County deputies were patrolling along Highway 75 South near Donald Alexander when they pulled over a vehicle for a routine violation. During the stop, deputies said they found 1.5 ounces of marijuana, eight grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and several oxycodone pills.

Following the traffic stop, deputies obtained and executed a search warrant at a Cleveland home linked to the vehicle. Inside, deputies discovered an additional seven ounces of marijuana, 77 oxycodone pills, 35 tramadol pills, and 27 MDMA tabs, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two people were arrested in connection with the investigation:

Greylin D. Cheek, 38, of Cleveland — Charged with possession of marijuana, oxycodone, tramadol, psilocybin mushrooms, and MDMA with intent to distribute, as well as possession of drug-related objects.

Elizabeth T. Smith, 37, of Cleveland — Charged with possession of marijuana, oxycodone, tramadol, and MDMA with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The White County Sheriff’s Office said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to keep dangerous drugs off the streets.

“We remain committed to proactive enforcement and keeping dangerous drugs out of White County,” officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group