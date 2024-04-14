Man wanted for stealing $3M worth of copper and other metals in Macon, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of copper and other metals.
Daniel Clayton Hobbs is wanted for a burglary that happened on Riverside Park Blvd. in Macon.
The sheriff’s office said Hobbs stole approximately $3 million worth of metals.
If you have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Investigator Dennis Terry at 478-951-4011.
You can submit a tip with Macon Regional Crimestoppers and be eligible for a cash reward by calling 1-877-68-CRIME.
