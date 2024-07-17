Man suffers medical emergency on I-75. His 11-year-old grandson’s next step helped saved his life

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy is being honored for saving his grandfather’s life after he suffered a medical emergency Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That afternoon, 11-year-old Drake was in a pickup truck towing a boat when his grandfather suffered a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 75.

Gordon County deputies said Drake jumped into action by taking control of the truck and boat. He drove it safely to the side of the road and called 911.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Wednesday, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office recognized Drake for his life-saving actions. Sheriff Mitch Ralston presented Drake with an Atlanta Braves cap and shirt, and four tickets to a Braves game.

In his citation, Ralston described Drake as “displaying courage, resourcefulness, and good citizenship.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta woman details struggles of going through housing voucher system, while homeless No one ever expects to be homeless, but for those who end up there, finding a place to call home can be a challenge.





©2024 Cox Media Group