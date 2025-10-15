Man shot to death in front yard of north Georgia mountains home

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators have charged a suspect with murder after a man was shot to death in Fannin County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the victim as Douglas Harper, 41, and the suspect as William Woods, 58, both of Epworth.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and McCaysville police responded to a home on Old Epworth Road on Oct. 9. When they arrived, they found Harper shot to death in the home’s front yard.

Deputies and officers took Woods into custody. He is currently booked at the Fannin County Jail on felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

An autopsy on Harper will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab. Officials have not said how the victim and suspect knew each other or what led up to the shooting.

Harper’s family has set up a GoFundMe account.

