Man shot by police, child allegedly put in dumpster during domestic incident in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it’s investigating after a man was shot by police several times in Savannah.

They were responding to a domestic confrontation during which, witnesses say, a child was thrown into a dumpster.

Malik Hendrix, 23, of Savannah, was shot multiple times by three officers on Saturday afternoon. No officers were hurt.

Savannah PD were dispatched to an apartment on Emerald Drive in response to a domestic dispute. A caller said a woman was being chased by a man and described Hendrix, Savannah PD said.

Police said by the time they arrived, the woman had reunited with her child. The child, whose age was not disclosed, was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Officers said they were at first unable to find Hendrix.

While they were searching, Hendrix came up to them and asked if they were looking for him. Police said he “had his right hand concealed inside his jacket near his chest and abdomen area,” according to the GBI report.

Savannah PD said Hendrix didn’t follow repeated commands to show his hands before taking his right hand out of his jacket and pointing it toward officers “while holding an object.”

That’s when officers opened fire.

Officers also released a K9 unit, who apprehended him, causing him more injuries.

Officers gave Hendrix medical aid until EMS arrived and took him to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators later found out that Hendrix pointed a cell phone at officers.

It was later determined that the object Hendrix pointed at officers was a cellphone.

The GBI said once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Eastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group