Man shoots at GBI agents after interview about child molestation case, officials say

HORTENSE, Ga. — A Brantley County man is under investigation after allegedly shooting at two Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents in Hortense, Ga, following an interview related to a child molestation case.

The GBI said Warren Edmond Leaon West, 49, of Hortense, reportedly fired twice at the agents after they finished an interview at a home on Drury Court on Oct. 31, just before noon.

The agents were unharmed, and West ran into nearby woods, officials said.

After the shooting, law enforcement agencies, including the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, formed a perimeter around the property. During the search, another gunshot was heard from the woods behind the home.

West was eventually found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was airlifted to Jacksonville, Fla., for advanced trauma care, according to the GBI.

The investigation is ongoing, with charges expected to be filed against West. The case will be reviewed by the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas, GA.

